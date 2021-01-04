Nearly 300 units of affordable housing planned for Ann Street Brewery site

Plans to convert the existing Ann Street Brewery site in St Helier into hundreds of apartments have been put forward.

The application has been submitted by Dandara on behalf of Andium Homes. The plans would see all existing buildings, except the listed buildings, demolished and replaced with 189 one-bed and 82 two-bed affordable residential units.Sans Souci on the St Saviour's Road side would be renovated and extended to provide new offices for Autism Jersey.The Brewhouse itself would also be retained and converted into "start-up community office space".The application includes plans for a town woodland, described as "a large new public green open space" including the equivalent of four "tiny forests".Designated cycle and footpaths, associated landscaping, and underground parking are also part of the submissions.Under the plans, existing vehicular access to Ann Street would be blocked and replaced with a new service road access, "making an almost car free development".Dandara says these are "ambitious sustainability objectives making a significant step towards meeting the island's Carbon Strategy".The plans would add another substantial housing development to an area of town that is already undergoing significant regeneration.Andium Homes, which is a states-owned provider of affordable housing, has another two projects ongoing in the area. One of them is the former Gas Place site, where 122 flats are being developed, with an estimated completion date mid-2023. They are also developing 165 rental units at Ann Court, scheduled to be complete in mid-2022.A separate project, approved last year, will see a 122-bedroom Premier Inn and 145 apartments developed on Bath Street.