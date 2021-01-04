New disabled parking spaces for Gorey Pier

New disabled parking spaces will be added on Gorey Pier next month.

It follows calls for blue badge parking on the pier to be reviewed.

One islander took to Twitter to express their frustration that a disabled parking space is currently, and has been for some time, blocked by a parked boat.

The Tweet says: "I know it’s not very clear but this is a disabled parking space which is useless. My mum complained about this last year so maybe by tweeting evidence something can change this year?"

The images which accompany the Tweet show a parked boat encroaching onto a faded disabled parking space. Credit: Viewer's image

Ports of Jersey have replied on Twitter saying they are "pleased to confirm that works will commence at the beginning of February to create new disabled parking bays at Gorey Pier".

The Ports says changes to parking will include moving the bay identified in the image to a "better location with easier access".