People in Jersey over the age of 80 can book in for their Covid-19 vaccination from Wednesday (6 January).

Appointments for those islanders who fall into Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus vaccination programme will be available to book online, with slots starting on Wednesday 13 January.

We have vaccinated 3,188 Islanders in Tier 1 with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to move on to Tier 2 of our programme. As a result, Jersey currently stands third in the world for the number we have vaccinated per 100 people in the population. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Vaccine Programme Lead

The government is asking people not to visit the booking site until Wednesday (6 January) as appointments are currently being scheduled for frontline HCS staff. Some of those critical bookings have already been taken by members of the public.

Here is some information to help islanders with booking their vaccine appointments.

What if I live with someone over 75?

If you are over 80-years-old and live with someone over 75, both of you can receive the vaccine at the same time. You can book your appointments by calling the Coronavirus Helpline on 01534 445566.

Where will my appointment be?

Appointments will be at the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent. If you are unable to attend an appointment at Fort Regent, a member of the vaccinator team can visit you at home. To book a home visit (available from 18 January) call the Coronavirus Helpline on 01534 445566.

Where can I park?

Parking, included disabled parking, is available and marshals will be on hand to guide visitors.

What information do I need to book an appointment?

Islanders will need to have their name, address, contact details, social security number and date of birth to make a booking.

What should I bring to my appointment?

When attending an appointmnet you will need proof of address and ID confirming date of birth which will be verified . Islanders must wear a mask and wear warm, but loose, clothing to ensure the vaccine can be administered to the upper arm .

What if I feel unwell on the day of my appointment?

Islanders must not attend an appointment if feeling unwell or isolating. In such cases you must cancel your appointment by calling the Helpline on 01534 445566 . You will be able to book another appointment after you recover or end your isolation.

The government is asking islanders to contact elderly family members, friends, and neighbours to inform them about the next stage of the vaccination programme and where possible, assist them in booking an appointment.

I would like to encourage all Islanders to make sure their relatives, friends and neighbours who are 80 years old and over know about the vaccine slots, book them as soon as possible, and attend their appointments. We need a community effort to protect these Islanders. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

Parish Halls and the Coronavirus Helpline will also be on hand to support people wishing to make a booking.