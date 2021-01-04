Pop-up farm shop supports local growers in Jersey

A new pop-up farm shop in Jersey is encouraging islanders to support local producers and stop crops from going to waste.

Homefields, which has supplied local fruit and vegetables for over 50 years, opened the marquee next to their existing farm shop in St Clements to allow customers to shop safely, maintaining social distancing.

Co-owner Paul Conway hopes the new approach will also encourage younger islanders to buy local produce.

This will be a good test ground I think as well, highlighting the importance of local, I think we have a very good following in the farm shop. I don't think we have a younger demographic that I really want to appeal to because I think they are becoming more educated about local, they want to know more, they want to traceability of their food. Paul Conway, Co-Owner, Homefields

Credit: ITV Chanel TV

Some of the island’s growers who supply to pubs and restaurants have been left with excess crops due to the hospitality circuit–breaker which came in on 4 December.

Christine Hellio of Manor Farm has found the festive period harder than usual but is grateful for the support of islanders.

I think that first lockdown got people into a panic because obviously this was new to all of us and we didn't know whether the boats were going to come or what produce was going to be there. And so I think they actually took the time to find local produce out there and I would say at least 90% of the people that came in March and April have actually carried on coming. Christine Hellio, Co-owner, Manor Farm

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Many restaurants and cafes have adapted by offering take-away but have also had to cut back on their orders of local produce.

Sumas restaurant in Gorey, which bases its menu around local produce, was able to use up much of its stock through a bakery and takeaway service, but has now closed until mid-January.

We slightly tried to anticipate it and were really holding off on buying too much stock in and too much produce before that weekend of the first Christmas parties and we did what we could with the stuff that we had in…But the competition is high, every single restaurant is trying to do click and collect. Paul Dufty, Owner, Sumas

The Jersey government says it will review the extended circuit-breaker at the beginning of January.