Bad weather could see more seal pups being rescued by the GSPCA

The GSPCA says recent poor weather could mean it needs to rescue more seal pups washed up along Guernsey's shore.

It comes after a pup was found at the Fairy Ring on New Year's Eve.

The animal, which is said to be very thin and weak, has been called Titan by the service. He now joins two other pups, Ellie and Joey, at the charity's intensive care unit and is receiving round-the-clock-care. He is said to be doing well, despite how he was found.

With an extremely thin neck and [weighing] only 20kg he should be at least double the weight he was when we found the pup. Geoff George, Head of Marine Mammals at the GSPCA

The charity says it has been an incredibly busy time and is calling on the public for support.

If islanders see a pup looking distressed or very thin they should not approach it but call the GSPCA on 01481 257 261 who will deal with it. They are urging people not to touch the seals as they can have a nasty bite.