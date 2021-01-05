Christmas trees to be recycled in support of Jersey Hospice Care

People in Jersey are being asked get involved with the Christmas tree recycling scheme in support of Jersey Hospice Care.

The annual event, which has been running since 2005, sees volunteers collect trees from islanders' homes and workplaces in return for donations. The trees are then taken to be recycled at La Collette.

Anyone wanting their tree to be picked up should register online at trees.jerseyhospicecare.com with a minimum donation of £10. Volunteers are due to collect trees from businesses between 6-7 January and from households between 9-10.

Last year the charity, which offers palliative care to patients, broke its record for the Christmas tree collection scheme, raising over £36,000.

The registration deadline for tree collections for businesses is today (5 January) at 2pm and midnight on 6 January for households.