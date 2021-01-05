Jersey's Education Minister says they still plan to reopen schools on Monday 11 January, but has warned that the decision could change.

In a statement, Senator Tracey Vallois says she would like to "reassure" parents, students and schools that the government is reviewing the situation on a daily basis, following advice from health and education professionals.

The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) met yesterday to discuss the trajectory of the virus and the roll out of the testing programme for school staff and certain year groups of students.

Senator Vallois made reference to last night's announcement by the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement further restrictions and close schools in England, although she adds "we are not in the same position as the UK".

That doesn’t mean we can be complacent and I remain vigilant in the light of the ongoing volatile situation. The STAC continues to provide advice to support any decisions that I need to make and my officials attend its meetings to ensure that all questions and issues relating to nurseries, schools, colleges and higher education students are fully explored. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

However, Senator Vallois says discussions are due to take place later this week, which could result in the decision on schools being changed.

The Competent Authority Ministers (CAM) will meet later this week to discuss the latest assessment and advice from the STAC and officials and I will update parents at the earliest opportunity about whether or not any new decisions are required. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

The Education Minister says a coronavirus testing system is now in place with more than 2,000 eligible staff and students having booked appointments.

Approximately 5000 Government and private school and nursery staff, along with students in Years 11, 12 and 13 are eligible for the voluntary testing programme.

Senator Vallois says the testing programme will help the "early waning system" that has "been at the heart of the test, track and isolate programme across the Island".

I am confident that all schools will be as prepared as possible to deal with Covid positive cases when students return on 11 January 2021. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

Details regarding examinations in Jersey this year have not yet been announced.

We will do all we can to ensure that students’ education is disrupted as little as possible; and that – whatever the ultimate decision by the Department of Education in the UK - we will do all we can to ensure that results are fair and robust. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

More to follow...