Jersey Police's first female Superintendent is appointed

Jersey Police has appointed its first female officer to hold the position of Superintendent to Uniformed Services.Alison Fossey has previously held the role on a temporary basis, but has this week begun the job in a permanent position.

Alison joined States of Jersey Police in 2002, following 10 years of service with Strathclyde and the Lothian and Borders Police.

The force's Chief Officer has described her as an "experienced and highly skilled senior police officer" adding he is "delighted to welcome her back to the Senior Management Team on a permanent basis".

She [Alison] has enormous credibility, is hugely knowledgeable in both uniformed and detective roles and will be instrumental in the delivery of our strategic priorities, ensuring we continue to deliver the high class policing service the island knows and rightly expects. I’m very confident others [women] will be inspired to follow in her footsteps. Robin Smith, Chief Officer, Jersey Police

Superintendent Alison Fossey says she's "proud" to be "heading up SoJP’s Uniformed Services" and will oversee Community Policing (including 24/7 response), volume crime investigations, the custody suite, the communications centre, firearms and learning and development.

There is a lot of work going on in the force’s response side of policing which I’m delighted to now be leading. Superintendent Alison Fossey, Head of Uniformed Services, SoJP

Following changes to Jersey Police's command structure in 2020, Superintendent Alison Fossey and Superintendent Stewart Gull will act up into position of Deputy Chief Officer (DCO) on a rotational basis.