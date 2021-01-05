Law extended to keep non-essential shops closed in Jersey

Non-essential shops in Jersey could stay shut and gatherings of more than 10 continue to be banned until at least Wednesday 20 January.

The island's Health and Social Services Minister has extended the laws, which were due to expire tomorrow (6 January), to allow politicians more time to decide whether the current restrictions should remain in place.

We will be discussing the impact of these measures at a meeting tomorrow, and will announce any changes by the end of this week. The Orders can be amended at any time to reflect the changes. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health and Social Services Minister

Government guidance remains that people should not meet in each others homes or gardens but should meet outdoors, where two-metre distancing is easier.

There are currently 346 known cases of coronavirus in Jersey.

Before Christmas islanders were told by the government that shops would stay closed until at least 11 January, under new coronavirus restrictions.The rules mean bookshops, fashion retailers, bookmakers, hair and beauty salons and other stores must close their doors.

Supermarkets, banks, chemists, petrol stations, garden centres and post offices will be among the businesses that are allowed to remain open. Restaurants and cafes will remain closed unless offering takeaway services.At the border, anyone arriving from or transiting through the UK will have to isolate until the have had a third negative test result on day ten.

Extension of gathering control period In Article 2(b) (declaration of start and end of gathering control period) of the Covid-19 (Gathering Control) (Jersey) Order 20202 for “6th January 2021” there is substituted “20th January 2021”.2 Citation and commencementThis Order may be cited as the Covid-19 (Gathering Control – Extension) (Jersey)Order 2021 and comes into force on 7th January 202