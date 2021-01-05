Record year for festive tourism on Herm Island

Herm Island has had its busiest December on record, according to the island's Chief Executive Officer.

Hundreds of visitors from the Bailiwick flooded the island over the festive period - with businesses fully booked over Christmas and New Year.

We are literally all hands to the pump - it's a bit like Bethlehem in December, we haven't a spare bed anywhere! But it's wonderful and we're so grateful for the support of the local community and thank them. Craig Senior, Chief Executive Officer of Herm Island

Mr Senior says the island is offering extra activities and events throughout January when hospitality businesses would usually be closed.

He says looking ahead to 2021 it is likely Herm Island will continue to welcome residents primarily from across the Bailiwick of Guernsey.