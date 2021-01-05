Students across the Channel Islands wait to find out if exams will go ahead

Students in the Channel Islands are waiting to find out if their exams will go ahead this year.

It comes after the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced that it would not be "possible or fair" for A-Level and GCSE exams to happen this summer, he added that "alternative arrangements" would be put in place.

Education officials from both Jersey and Guernsey have today said they are waiting for further guidance to be issued by exam boards.

Jersey's Education Minister said in a statement that parents, carers and schools will be informed and "students in Jersey will be offered the same opportunities as pupils in the UK.

Any decisions taken by Ofqual and the UK Government regarding summer exams and qualifications also apply to pupils in Jersey. We will do all we can to ensure that students’ education is disrupted as little as possible; and that – whatever the ultimate decision by the Department of Education in the UK - we will do all we can to ensure that results are fair and robust. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

The future over exams in the Channel Islands this summer is uncertain. Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile Guernsey's Strategic Education Advisor says the government wants to make sure students and their families are informed of the final situation as soon as possible.

We’d also want to reassure students that we will take every action possible to ensure that our exam cohort 2021 is not disadvantaged in terms of outcomes, as we did last year. Laurie Baker, Strategic Education Advisor to the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Laurie Baker said the Bailiwick is "almost certainly" going to be bound by the directions of the UK exam boards and subsequent arrangements that are made for GCSE, A Level, IB, technical and vocational qualifications.

It comes as university students also await confirmation of their plans for the new term.