The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Jersey this week

The first doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Channel Islands this week.

The UK government has ordered 100 million doses and has hailed it as a milestone in the fight to immunise the population against Covid-19.

Jersey's government says the combination of the Oxford vaccine, and the Pfizer/BioNTech jab which is already being distributed in the island, would greatly expand the island's capacity to protect the most vulnerable.

Like the UK, Jersey will now give the second dose after 12 weeks, rather than three which they had initially planned, this will ensure that more people can get the first dose sooner.

The island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health says nearly all care home residents have been vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer jab.