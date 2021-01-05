The Guernsey Disability Alliance says it is hopeful that the final anti-discrimination legislation will be ready to be voted on in the States Assembly by 2022.

In July 2020, deputies agreed on the outline for the anti-discrimination legislation. The Committee for Employment and Social Security will now draft the framework to lay before the States Assembly. It has been divided into two phases.

Phase One

Disability

Race

Sexual orientation

Carer status

Religious belief

Phase Two

Age

Sex

Marital Status

Gender reassignment

Pregnancy and maternity

The Committee for Employment and Social Security is "confident" the draft legislation for Phase One will be ready by the end of 2021 with a view to having the full legislation implemented by the end of 2022. This is subject to it being approved in the States Assembly.

This is one of our priorities. It is important for Guernsey to economically recover from the Covid-19 pandemic but if we still want to keep on punching above our weight on the world stage, then we have to commit to social policy too. Deputy Tina Bury, Committee for Employment and Social Security

The Guernsey Disability Alliance say it is pleased this "piece of legislation is in the home straight".

We are realistic and know that issues like Brexit and Covid-19 recovery may take up some drafting time, but we are hopeful they won't be used as an excuse to not get on with drafting this legislation too. Carol Le Page, Social Policy Director for Guernsey Disability Alliance

The anti-discrimination debate begun prior to 2013 and July 2020 proved to be a successful year for campaigners.

Over the next 12 months, the Committee for Employment and Social Security will work with the States of Guernsey legislation office to finalise the framework.