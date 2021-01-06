£2m of Jersey's government vouchers spent on food
People in Jersey used their £100 government vouchers to buy more than £2 million pounds of food shopping. The scheme, which ended last October, was part of a £150 million support package to help stimulate the island's economy after the pandemic. Islanders were told to treat themselves with their voucher.
Local food banks say they saw a dip in the number of people visiting them while the scheme was in place, as those who would usually struggle financially could afford to buy their own food.
When they [vouchers] came out there were a few people that we just didn't see, you know we were used to seeing them quite regularly and for a couple of weeks we didn't and then when we did see them we were like how you doing? They said 'we didn't need to come to you because we had the money, we had the voucher'. I thought that was really good.