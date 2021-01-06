£2m of Jersey's government vouchers spent on food

People in Jersey used their £100 government vouchers to buy more than £2 million pounds of food shopping. The scheme, which ended last October, was part of a £150 million support package to help stimulate the island's economy after the pandemic. Islanders were told to treat themselves with their voucher.

Local food banks say they saw a dip in the number of people visiting them while the scheme was in place, as those who would usually struggle financially could afford to buy their own food.