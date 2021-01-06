Channel Island services offer tips on how to save money this New Year

What happens now the gifts have been opened and New Year rung in?

January is the month people are most likely to feel financial strain, and because of the pandemic, this year will be tougher than usual for some.

Throughout 2020, people visiting Citizens Advice Jersey had a collective debt of more than £4 million - the highest the charity has seen since 2012.

Now they are offering advice to help those who are struggling stay on track this winter.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Our advice is don't panic. There is plenty of assistance out there in the form of government support, charitable support. Don't be ashamed to reach out and ask for that support. Malcolm Ferey, Citizens Advice, Jersey

One way islanders can save money is by using a apps, including Gander and Olio, which show discounted food in shops nearby, and free food offered by people and businesses with surplus.

Another way to cut the costs is by making the most of the food you have.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Every house has a freezer, make friends with your freezer. Freeze stuff down. Have a little tub where you put your left over meat and by the time three four dinners you got a little tub out of to make a pie or a stew. James Fergurson, Chef

Guernsey Waste says islanders can save as much as £800 a year just by using food efficiently.

I know mum when I was growing up would use everything. If anything was left from dinner the day before that would get used up and we'd end up using that in a soup. We might not know it. So that's probably a good trick. Planning ahead can make a big difference, check expiry dates and plan meals around what needs to be eaten first. James Ferguson, Chef

The Salvation Army organises free food bags for anyone who needs them which contain a range of cupboard staples including fruit, tins and cereal.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

We give away free soup every day and for us it's really important that it's free for everybody. Someone could come in who works in an office and someone could come in who might be sleeping on the street but because it's free to everyone that person won't stand out. Emily Smith, Salvation Army, Jersey

The team are hoping to reopen their charity shop soon, and the ethos it is to make clothes affordable.