Channel Island students will not sit GCSE, AS and A-Level exams this summer

Students across the Channel Islands will not sit GCSE, AS and A-Level exams this summer. In a statement this afternoon (6 January) UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said instead, the results will be based on teacher assessments.

It comes after the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced on Monday (4 January) that it would not be "possible or fair" for A-Level and GCSE exams to happen this summer.

More to follow...