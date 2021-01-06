Channel Islanders reminded to renew dog licence

Dog owners across the Channel Islands are being reminded they have until the end of the month to buy a licence for their pet.

The annual rate of £10 per dog needs to be paid to the parish the person lives in. It lasts for a year and must be renewed each year on 31 January.

Details on how to pay to your parish in Guernsey can be found on the States' website. Dog licence application forms for Jersey can also be found on the government's website.

Licenses are not required for dogs younger than six months or assistance dogs used by deaf or blind people.