Fresh attempts to start building Jersey's new skate park at Les Quennevais are to be brought before the States. Former Assistant Minister for Sport, Senator Steve Pallet, has lodged the proposition over concerns the planned facility could be further delayed and moved to South Hill in St Helier.

It comes after the Les Quennevais site was confirmed following a public consultation in January last year.

In September 2020 the South Hill site was reintroduced by officers, despite previously being rejected.

Senator Pallet says it came as a "shock" but "out of respect for colleagues" he agreed to look at the South Hill site.

I was informed in that meeting that a desk top review had been carried out by officers on the list of rejected sites to identify whether an alternative to Les Quennevais Sports Centre could be found. Senator Steve Pallet, Former Assistant Minister for Sport, Jersey

The scrutiny panel said the St Helier site was reintroduced based on concerns over the long-term development of the Sports Centre at Les Quennevais.

A one month review into the town site was commissioned and returned to Senator Pallet on 27 October. However, due to his resignation he has not been involved with the project since.

Now, Senator Pallet has asked the Minister of Infrastructure to bring forward a formal planning application for the skate park at Les Quennevais Sports Centre by 26 February.