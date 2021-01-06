The head of a teaching Union in Jersey is backing a petition calling for teachers to be included in the first wave of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme in Jersey.

Teachers face being in a classroom with potentially 30 other families and that's hugely exposing. We just need more vaccines and that's what our government should be looking at- getting enough to do teachers and the groups that have been prioritised. Marina Mauger, NASUWT

At the moment care home residents and staff, front line health and community workers are being prioritised.

With emerging evidence that links schools to high infection rates with the new strains of the virus, this is surely a sensible course of action and would give parents some degree of peace of mind. Mary Ellen Horton, creator of the peition

This week all staff and teachers are being invited to take part in a voluntary testing programme along with students in Years 11, 12 and 13 before schools reopen on Monday.

Around half of the 5 thousand people eligible have booked appointments.

Over 500 people have signed the petition.