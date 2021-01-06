Jersey police thank islanders for behaviour over festive period

The Chief Officer of the States of Jersey Police has thanked islanders for behaving themselves over the Christmas period.

Robin Smith says there was a significant reduction in crime and routine calls to the service, with many people sticking to tighter restrictions because of coronavirus.

Recorded crime for December was down 54% compared with last year, not an unexpected statistic given the current circumstances. This has allowed us to focus on increasing our visibility alongside the Honorary Police to provide greater reassurance to our communities. Robin Smith - Chief Officer, States of Jersey Police

Reports of coronavirus-related matters were said to be minimal and no arrests were made over the festive period.