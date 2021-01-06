Over 80s in Jersey able to book Covid vaccine from today

People aged over 80 in Jersey will be able to book their free Covid-19 vaccination from today (Wednesday 6 January).

Appointments for those islanders will be available to book online, with slots starting on Wednesday 13 January.

The government is asking islanders to contact elderly family members, friends, and neighbours to inform them about the next stage of the vaccination programme and where possible, assist them in booking an appointment.

I would like to encourage all Islanders to make sure their relatives, friends and neighbours who are 80 years old and over know about the vaccine slots, book them as soon as possible, and attend their appointments. We need a community effort to protect these Islanders. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Here is some information to help islanders with booking their vaccine appointments.

What if I live with someone over 75?

If you are over 80-years-old and live with someone over 75, both of you can receive the vaccine at the same time. You can book your appointments by calling the Coronavirus Helpline on 01534 445566.

Where will my appointment be?

Appointments will be at the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent. If you are unable to attend an appointment at Fort Regent, a member of the vaccination team can visit you at home. To book a home visit (available from 18 January) call the Coronavirus Helpline on 01534 445566.

Where can I park?

Parking, including disabled parking, is available and marshals will be on hand to guide visitors.

What information do I need to book an appointment?

Islanders will need to have their name, address, contact details, social security number and date of birth to make a booking.

What should I bring to my appointment?

When attending an appointment you will need proof of address and ID confirming date of birth which will be verified. Islanders must wear a mask and wear warm, but loose, clothing to ensure the vaccine can be administered to the upper arm.

What if I feel unwell on the day of my appointment?

Islanders must not attend an appointment if feeling unwell or isolating. In such cases you must cancel your appointment by calling the helpline on 01534 445566 . You will be able to book another appointment after you recover or end your isolation.