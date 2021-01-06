Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Jersey

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Jersey.

The delivery of the first batch arrived in the island from the UK via Condor Ferries just before 7:30am this morning (6 January).

Jersey's government says the combination of the Oxford vaccine, and the Pfizer/BioNTech jab which is already being distributed in the island, would greatly expand the island's capacity to protect the most vulnerable.

Like the UK, Jersey will now give the second dose after 12 weeks, rather than three which they had initially planned, this will ensure that more people can get the first dose sooner.

More to follow...