The Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club should have been preparing for the opening night of its 2021 pantomime 'The Snow Queen', which was due to start its run on stage at the Arts Centre this evening (6 January).

To mark what would have been curtain up, the club has put together a video of the club song which has been sung at the end of each panto for almost 30 years.

It is a tradition which they feel is more poignant than ever this year, with the lyrics:

'Here's to you, here's to me, this time next year. We will be a happy family this time next year. Let troubles pass, lift up your glass to your friends both far and near. We will be a happy family this time next year.'

Debbie Taylor from the Jersey Amateur Dramatic Club says the team "worked really hard to try and put it on" and that it is a "real hope" that come January they will be back on stage with panto.