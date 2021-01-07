Calls for vaccines for Jersey teachers ahead of schools reopening

There are calls for teachers in Jersey to be prioritised in the island’s vaccination programme, ahead of schools reopening on Monday.

More than 700 people have backed the petition, which the Education Minister, Senator Tracey Vallois, says is under discussion.

If we’re expecting our staff to go back on Monday they should be considered as frontline workers as well. I made that representation to CAM (the Competent Authority Ministers) and conversations are going to be taking place with my officers. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

The reopening of schools was pushed back from 4 January to allow a voluntary testing programme of staff and students in years 11 to 13 to be carried out.

So far over 2,200 of the 5,000 eligible staff and students have booked a test.

It is understood the government plans to carry out regular PCR tests and antigen or rapid tests in schools on a weekly basis, although an announcement is yet to be made.

The contact tracing process in schools has also been change to redefine who is classed as a direct contact.

We’ve learnt from the experience of the second half of last term so we’re expecting to see far fewer people identified as direct contacts and needing to isolate. Sean O’Reagan, Jersey's Group Director of Education

Health and safety assessments have been carried out in each school and social distancing measures will be in place from Monday.

Masks, although required in communal spaces, are not mandatory in the classroom.

Meanwhile the question around how students will receive their teacher assessment grade is still up in the air, following the UK government’s announcement yesterday that GCSE and A-level exams will not take place this summer.

Highlands College will be able to decide whether or not to go ahead with BTEC examinations.

January modules and mock exams are going ahead as planned, which the Education Minister has assured students will not put them at a disadvantage when it comes to their final result.