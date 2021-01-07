Clap for Carers looks set to return today (7 January) at 8pm, under a new name.

Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks, tweeted that the tradition would be returning as Clap for Heroes.

She said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause".

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers, teachers, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

Over the summer thousands of people across the Channel Islands took part.

At 8pm each Thursday, people clapped and clashed pots and pans in gardens, on balconies and out of windows.

From St Peter Port to St Helier and Grouville to Vale, islanders showed their appreciation for the hard work put in by health staff.

In the UK members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.

Week one

Week two

Week three

Week four