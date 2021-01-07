Condor sailing into Jersey cancelled after three staff test positive

Three members of staff have tested positive onboard the Condor Commodore Goodwill, with another suspected case.

A spokesperson for Condor says the crew were put into isolation straight away and did not some into contact with any islanders.

This staff shortage has impacted services today, with the Goodwill only stopping into Guernsey. It will deliver freight to Jersey tomorrow.

Replacement crew will be brought in this weekend to secure the freight and lifeline services to the Channel Islands and prevent any further disruption

The ferry company has made changes to its services due to the rising cases of the infection in the UK.

The Commodore Clipper will only be used for carrying freight along with the Commodore Goodwill. Passengers due to travel on these ferries will be contacted and booked on the faster services operating from Poole and St Malo.

The company says that the new sterile working environment adopted for freight will involve no contact with any person onboard or at Guernsey, Jersey, Portsmouth and St Malo ports.