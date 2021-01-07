Jersey schools WILL reopen on Monday, government confirms

Students in Jersey will return to the classroom from Monday 11 January.

The government has confirmed that schools will open to all year groups next week, after the Education Minister Senator Tracey Vallois had previously warned that plans could change, with the situation under daily review.

The Education Minister also said a coronavirus testing system is now in place with more than 2,000 eligible staff and students having booked appointments. It comes after a large number of students and staff had to isolate after contracting the virus or becoming caught up in the contact tracing process towards the end of the winter term.

However, teaching unions have expressed concern about student and staff safety, with the NASUWT backing calls for teachers in the island to be moved up the priority list to receive a vaccine.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that GCSE and A Level exams would not be going ahead for island students.