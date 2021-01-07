Jersey's circuit breaker extended for at least two weeks

Jersey's circuit breaker will be extended for at least another two weeks.

During a press conference today (7 January), the Chief Minister confirmed that hospitality and non-essential shops will remain closed.

Guidance also remains that people should not meet in each other’s homes or gardens, but islanders can meet outdoors where two-metre distancing can be maintained.

However, the government also announced that schools will return as planned on Monday, but there will be increased testing made available to secondary school students in Years 11, 12 and 13.

The circuit reconnection plan is broken down into the following stages:

Stage 1: The re-opening of schools (where we are now).

Stage 2: The re-opening of non-essential retail and close contact services .

Stage 3: Further economic re-connection, potentially including the re-opening of some hospitality. This is anticipated to be introduced between February and March.

Stage 4: Relaxation of social rules including households mixing. This is not anticipated until at least March.

The earliest we might see a move to stage two is on 25 January. After that, the situation will be reassessed every two weeks.

We understand that maintaining these restrictions for another two weeks will have an impact on many businesses. We will continue to review the support available to these sectors of the economy. But we cannot ignore that there have been deaths as a result of COVID. Every loss to this virus is a tragedy and a reminder of the real risk this disease poses. Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister,

The Health Minister said the island's vaccination programme will reach full operational capacity from 18 January, with the ability to vaccinate 7,500 Islanders per week, limited only by the amount of vaccine received from the United Kingdom.

He added that 49,000 islanders will have received their first dose by 29 March, including all those considered to be high-risk.

By 12 July, all eligible islanders will have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 49,000 will have received their second dose.

The second dose will be completed by 6 September.