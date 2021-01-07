People in Jersey can now file their 2020 tax return

People in Jersey can now file their 2020 tax returns.

Islanders can either do so on paper or online.

Last year 30% of people used the online system which was launched in 2020.

Taxpayers who previously paid their tax on a Prior Year Basis (PYB) are being asked to file their tax return as soon as possible.

It comes after the States Assembly voted to move all PYB taxpayers onto paying on a Current Year Basis (CYB).

I would urge Islanders to complete their tax returns in a timely manner, ahead of the deadline. Taxpayers can file their return online for a more efficient and easier experience and I would especially urge former PYB taxpayers to take advantage of online filing. For them, completing their tax return in a timely way will give them clarity on their tax position, and help them forward plan. Comptroller of Revenue, Richard Summersgill

Those who are filing online for the first time will need to activate a onegov account, which includes setting up a digital ID using the Yoti app.

The deadline for filing tax returns is 31 May 2021 via paper, and 31 July 2021 if filing online.