The Channel Islands Fishing Associations have told ITV News that members are experiencing 'hiccups' in their trade with Europe, just a week after the UK and formally broke ties with the EU.

The UK Government and EU negotiators came to an agreement on a deal on December 24th, before the transition period ended at 11pm on New Year's Eve.

The associated fishing protocol established rules for European boats fishing in territorial UK waters and vice versa, but some fishermen say there have been added complications with paperwork that were not foreseen in the deal.

We're finding these hiccups now that were not in the system that was agreed. There’s new forms that have got to be signed and it's a little bit more difficult now with the paperwork but we're trying to sort that out as a fisherman's association so people are looking into it now so we have the right paperwork because if you don't have it we won't be able to land. Barry Paint, chairman of Guernsey Fisherman's Association

Some Jersey shellfish merchants have reported difficulty at French ports when trying to land their catches in Granville. Some issues have been ironed out, others remain, according to some business owners.

The fishing industries in both Jersey and Guernsey say they are working with their respective governments to ensure any friction for trade with the EU is resolved as soon as possible.