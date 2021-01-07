Tree of Joy in Guernsey to stay up during January

The Tree of Joy in Guernsey will stay up until 31 January this year.

It comes after calls to keep decorations up to promote good health and wellbeing through times of uncertainty and hardship.

The tree is the symbol of a local campaign by the Rotary Club, which encourages islanders to buy presents for less fortunate children in the Bailiwick.

I am pleased that Rotary can be part of this community. The Tree provides the opportunity to spread real joy in allowing the public to sponsor gifts to many of the Island’s children whose families may have struggled to provide them throughout the festive period. David Parish, Rotary President