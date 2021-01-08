Channel Islanders exempt from UK negative test travel requirements

Islanders travelling to the UK will be exempt from the new restrictions - calling for a negative coronavirus test result to be produced on arrival. Anyone arriving by plane, train or boat from international destinations will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they're in. But people in the Channel Islanders will be exempt - as part of the Common Travel Area agreement.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, says the move was designed to prevent new variants of the disease which have emerged in countries such as South Africa and Denmark. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.