EasyJet suspends spring schedule to Jersey and BA cuts weekday flights
The airline easyJet has suspended its current spring schedule to Jersey. Meanwhile BA will be offering a significantly reduced service - offering weekend flights only.
In a press conference yesterday (7 January), Jersey's Chief Minister said "across November and December, 70% of travellers arriving in the island were residents returning home -including students and school boarders".
Senator John Le Fondré added that all of these passengers were required to isolate under government guidance.
The reduction in air travel to the island comes as the UK announced a national lockdown.
I should also emphasise that during the ongoing UK lockdown, islanders should not be visiting the UK for any reason other than essential travel – which includes health and compassionate reasons - as this would break the UK guidance upon arrival.