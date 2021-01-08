EasyJet suspends spring schedule to Jersey and BA cuts weekday flights

The airline easyJet has suspended its current spring schedule to Jersey. Meanwhile BA will be offering a significantly reduced service - offering weekend flights only.

In a press conference yesterday (7 January), Jersey's Chief Minister said "across November and December, 70% of travellers arriving in the island were residents returning home -including students and school boarders".

Senator John Le Fondré added that all of these passengers were required to isolate under government guidance.

The reduction in air travel to the island comes as the UK announced a national lockdown.