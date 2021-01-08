Isle of Man moves to Category 2 of Guernsey's travel restrictions

The Isle of Man has moved to Category 2 under Guernsey's travel restrictions.

It comes after the Isle of Man has gone into lockdown following fears that Covid-19 has started to spread from person to person in the community.

People there must now wear face coverings, observe social distancing and not meet anyone outside their household.

Guernsey is now the only place in the British Isles with no internal coronavirus restrictions.

Guernsey's air bridge with the Isle of Man was suspended last October due to a cluster of cases in the Bailiwick.

The airbridge allowed islanders to travel freely, without Covid testing or self-isolation.