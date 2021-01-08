Jersey man becomes WWE superstar
A man from Jersey has achieved his dreams of becoming a WWE star, four years after moving to the U.S.A.
Ben Timms, known professionally as Ben Carter, announced that he signed with WWE in December - something he says has been a life long dream.
I came to the States four and a half years ago as a kid with a dream - to become a WWE Superstar. I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted. That dream, it just came true. I know it sounds cliché and all, but chase your dreams. Amazing things can happen if you really go for it.
Ben was a keen athlete in his youth and named as one of the most promising young footballers on the island.
He won the Sid Guy Memorial Trophy - a mark of good sportsmanship, which made him a player of the Year at the Centre of Excellence.
Last night, he went up against Jordan Devlin in his NXT UK debut.
Carter did not leave with the title however he certainly made an impression.
Facing a pressure-packed situation in his NXT UK debut, Ben Carter was every bit up to the challenge against Jordan Devlin after their confrontation on Noam Dar's "Supernova Sessions." Carter quickly demonstrated his bonafides, even frustrating the veteran Devlin early as he took him to the mat. Also showcasing dazzling athleticism, Carter had The Irish Ace clearly shaken at one point.