Jersey man becomes WWE superstar

A man from Jersey has achieved his dreams of becoming a WWE star, four years after moving to the U.S.A.

Ben Timms, known professionally as Ben Carter, announced that he signed with WWE in December - something he says has been a life long dream.

I came to the States four and a half years ago as a kid with a dream - to become a WWE Superstar. I had no idea how I was gonna do it... but I knew exactly what I wanted. That dream, it just came true. I know it sounds cliché and all, but chase your dreams. Amazing things can happen if you really go for it. Ben Timms/Carter, WWE

Ben was a keen athlete in his youth and named as one of the most promising young footballers on the island.

He won the Sid Guy Memorial Trophy - a mark of good sportsmanship, which made him a player of the Year at the Centre of Excellence.

Last night, he went up against Jordan Devlin in his NXT UK debut. Credit: WWE

Carter did not leave with the title however he certainly made an impression.