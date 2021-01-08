Jerseyman staggered by generosity of islanders after life changing accident

Report by Emma Baker.

A man from Jersey who suffered a life-changing skiing accident last year has been staggered by the generosity of islanders. James Thompson was airlifted to hospital in Austria in February 2020, before being transferred to intensive care in Southampton a week later.

He had dislocated both shoulders, broken two vertebrae in his neck and damaged his spinal cord. With no movement from the neck down, he first had to rely on a ventilator to breathe.

He learnt that a special bike could help his recovery, but that would cost more than £27,000.

So, to fund this, James and his partner Aimee set up a crowdfunding page, in the hope of raising enough money to pay for it.

Donations flooded in, and just six days later they hit the £27,000 target.