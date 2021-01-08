Jersey's hospitality industry asks for 'clear timelines' for reopening

The majority of Jersey's hospitality industry is likely to remain closed until March. The government says there will be a staged process of relaxing restrictions, with at least a two week gap to assess case numbers.

The Jersey Hospitality Association says it is important businesses are given "clear timelines" so that they can understand when and how they will be able to re-open.

This is not just about the restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels, events and attractions. We must also remember the wholesalers that we rely on who have lost significant amounts of stock through the closure periods. Simon Soar, Chief Executive Jersey Hospitality Association

The Association says the industry has effectively been closed for six out of twelve months following the extended restrictions announced yesterday (7 January).