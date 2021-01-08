Medicine Expert answers covid vaccine questions

The Covid-19 vaccine roll outs are well underway in both Guernsey and Jersey with thousands of doses already administered.But as we all wait our turn to be offered the jab, many people still have lots of questions about how it works and how effective it is.So with that in mind we put some of your concerns to Dr Gillies O'Bryan-Tear from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.We started by asking him how protected vaccinations experts say you are after the FIRST dose.