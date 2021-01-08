New support package for Jersey businesses to be announced next week
A new package of business support will be announced next week according to Senator Lyndon Farnham
ITV News understands it will include fixed costs for those in hospitality previously excluded.
It comes as business leaders in Jersey fear more firms could fail without further government support. The stark warning follows the decision to keep shops and the hospitality industry closed for many more weeks.
During next week it will be the highest priority for us to review funding for all the business that have been hardest hit and remain closed.