New restrictions in Guernsey: Only essential trips to Bailiwick allowed

People are being told not to travel to the Bailiwick of Guernsey unless it is essential to do so.

The Civil Contingencies Authority met this morning (7 January) and made the decision based on "developments with the coronavirus pandemic in the UK over recent days".

Essential travel includes:

For a compassionate purpose (including but not limited to supporting a dependent relative)

To receive medical treatment

To undertake essential business that cannot be transacted remotely

To attend school, university or other further education

For permanent Bailiwick residents, to return home if they are currently off- island

To travel for the purposes of critical work, as an approved critical worker (in line with the existing critical worker application process)

Essential travel does not include travel:

To visit friends and family based in the Bailiwick

To work in the Bailiwick if that work is not critical work and approved through the critical worker application process

If you have a visit to Guernsey planned that is not essential, if you’re planning to spend a bit of time here visiting friends or family or you’re thinking of using Guernsey as a base to work from temporarily when your work isn’t critical to the running of the Islands, then my message is this: cancel your plans, do not travel here. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority

It comes as the UK has introduced its own new travel restrictions to combat the continuing rise in cases and the new strain of the virus.

While broadly travel numbers are already low and the UK’s restrictions mean this is likely to reduce further, the CCA believes its decision to move to new, tougher restrictions for ‘essential-only’ travel will be a further security by reducing the risk of the virus being imported into Islands. The Civil Contingencies Authority