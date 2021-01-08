Vulnerable islanders living alone in Jersey can seek help during the household mixing ban, according to the Deputy Medical Officer for Health.

Dr Ivan Muscat has said that people who require support and are in vulnerable positions, including at risk of loneliness, can meet indoors if absolutely necessarily.

He has stressed this flexibility of the rules only applies to the vulnerable who need physical or emotional care.

In our fight to suppress Covid-19, we are seeking to balance a level of flexibility, supporting Islanders wellbeing and those who are more vulnerable against the potential risks of isolation. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat says that if meetings can take place outdoors, then this is what should happen.

However, he says if you do need to meet indoors to support a vulnerable person, you should wash your hands, consider wearing a mask and maintain at least 2m physical distancing when possible.