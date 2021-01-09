Drivers urged to take extra care on icy roads in Jersey

Jersey Police have had to deal with a number of accidents this morning (9 January) because of icy conditions on the island's roads.

They are urging drivers to take extra care in their vehicles and allow for more time on journeys. With clearer skies expected overnight, forecasters are warning of icy conditions once again for tomorrow morning (10 January).

Meanwhile Alderney's Fire Service is also asking people to drive safely after they were called to a vehicle that tumbled down an embankment on Blue Stone Hill. The driver is said to have escaped from the car, just off Route Des Carrieres, with only minor cuts and did not require any further treatment.