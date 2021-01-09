Guernsey duo to walk 63 miles for Down Syndrome charity

Two walkers in Guernsey are planning an endurance challenge - Simon Kent and Jen Bradshaw plan to walk 63 miles to raise funds for the Guernsey Down Syndrome group.

Simon's nine-year-old son, Louis, has Down Syndrome and the family have been supported by the group over the years.

Louis has been supported by Guernsey Down Syndrome Group. Credit: ITV Channel

Simon and Jen are keen walkers, but 63 miles is further than either have attempted before. They have called the challenge the '321 walk' to symbolise the fact that people with Down Syndrome have a third copy of the 21st chromosome.

The route starts at St Martin's Community Centre and ends at the fairy ring at Pleinmont. The duo will complete 21 miles route three times to complete the '321' challenge.

The Guernsey Down Syndrome Group say they are thrilled and will be cheering them on, on World Down Syndrome Day (21st March) when they hope to complete the challenge.