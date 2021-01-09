Jersey Hospice Care has raised around £41,000 from its Christmas tree recycling scheme.

It means the charity, which offers palliative care to patients, has broken last year's record when over £36,000 was donated. Volunteers are spending the weekend collecting around 2,500 trees around the island which are being recycled into soil improver.

The annual event has been running since 2005 and the charity says it provides multiple benefits.

It's a great event where lots of good things happen and it has a knock-on-effect. It's easy for people to get rid of their trees. It takes over 2,000 cars off the roads to La Collette and yes all of these trees turn into soil improver that is used in the island. The biggest plus for us is that it does raise a huge amount of money at the start of the year Katrina Hancock, Jersey Hospice Care

Christmas trees being collected in vans across the west of the island today (9 January) Credit: ITV Channel TV

Volunteers were up early to collect trees from homes in the west of the island which were then taken onto the car park at Les Quennevais Sports Centre and placed into a wood chipper to be recycled. Plans are in place for trees to be collected from the east of the island tomorrow (10 January.)

The charity says its a real community effort with everyone pulling together at a difficult time.