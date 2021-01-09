Lucky escape for driver after vehicle tumbles down embankment

A driver in Alderney has made a lucky escape from their vehicle after it tumbled down an embankment on Blue Stone Hill.

The driver is said to be fine and only suffered minor cuts after their car came off the road on Route Des Carrieres because of icy conditions. The vehicle has now been lifted back onto its wheels and moved to a nearby car park.

Alderney's Fire Service is asking people to take extra care on the roads as more difficult driving conditions are expected tomorrow morning (10 January.) Jersey police have spent this morning (9 January) dealing with accidents on the islands' roads because ice as well