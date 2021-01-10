Man in Guernsey suffers 'severe' facial injuries after assault

A man in Guernsey is requiring hospital treatment in the UK after suffering 'severe' facial injuries after a violent assault in the early hours of this morning (10 January).

The incident took place outside the Thomas De La Rue pub at around 2:20am. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They say they are keen to also speak with any businesses in the area that may have CCTV footage of what happened. Anyone with more details is asked to contact Police Constable 177 Le Galloudec or Police Constable 137 Drummy on 01481 725 111.

You can also or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.