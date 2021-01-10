Oxford vaccine arrives in Alderney

The first doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine have arrived in Alderney.

It has been delivered to the Island Medical Centre and some of Alderney's most vulnerable residents will receive their first jab tomorrow (11 January). Unlike the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine it does not need to be stored at ultra low temperatures and can be transported to the smaller islands of the Bailiwick.

Regulators in the UK approved the vaccine's use at the end of last year and it was welcomed by medical experts in Guernsey soon after.

The President of Alderney States says a special meeting of the assembly will now happen at 11am on Monday (11 January) to ensure that vaccinations can go ahead on the same day. Politicians need to enact The European Communities (Corona Vaccine) Ordinance 2020, to change the original date (Wednesday 13 January) when vaccinations were scheduled to start.

The Oxford vaccine can be transported to Alderney because it does not need to be stored at ultra low temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine. Credit: ITV Channel TV

President William Tate says he is confident it will be approved as the approach is supported by members and the H.M Procurer.

I am sure that the community will agree that by taking this unprecedented step, it will allow Dr Simmons and her team to commence vaccinating our most vulnerable members on Monday. William Tate, President of the States of Alderney

Other outstanding matters will be dealt with when the States meeting resumes on Wednesday 13 January.