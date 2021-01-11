Next stage of Guernsey's vaccination rollout begins

The next phase of Guernsey's vaccination programme has started today.

Residents in care homes are receiving their doses throughout this week. Allocations of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being given in Alderney from today, and will arrive in Sark tomorrow.

So far, 968 healthcare workers have received their first dose of the vaccine. The rollout of their second dose began last Thursday.

Vaccines for those in the over 80s category will take place next week.

The island's director of public health Dr Nicola Brink says she hopes Guernsey will receive around 40,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March.

4,875 Number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines received in the Bailiwick last week.

500 Number of AstraZeneca vaccines received in the Bailiwick last week.

Guernsey's community vaccination centre at Beau Se Jour leisure centre is set to open on 25 January with those over 75s being prioritised first.