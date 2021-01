Here are the latest updates on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Jersey.

3,188 Number of first dose vaccinations in Jersey.

80+ years: 562 (11%)

65-79 years: 309 (2%)

50-64 years: 1,065 (5%)

17-49 years: 1,252 (3%)

These figures were last updated on 8 January and will be updated on a weekly basis.