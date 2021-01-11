Vulnerable islanders in Alderney could get Oxford vaccine today

Some vulnerable islanders in Alderney might be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine today (Monday 11 January).

The first doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in the island over the weekend. It was delivered to the Island Medical Centre and unlike the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, it does not need to be stored at ultra low temperatures, so can be transported to the smaller islands of the Bailiwick.

Regulators in the UK approved the vaccine's use at the end of last year and it was welcomed by medical experts in Guernsey soon after.

The President of Alderney States says a special meeting of the assembly is happening at 11am today to allow for the vaccination programme to go ahead. Politicians need to enact The European Communities (Corona Vaccine) Ordinance 2020, to change the original date (Wednesday 13 January) when vaccinations were scheduled to start.

President William Tate says he is confident it will be approved as the approach is supported by members and the H.M Procurer.